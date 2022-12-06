Investing 101 - Being a Disciplined Investor

Most individuals in today’s fast-paced world lead a hectic lifestyle. Because of the demanding nature of today’s jobs, which require employees to be available 24x7, many individuals prioritize work over everything else. This lifestyle often results in a heavy toll on an individual’s physical health. However, what is often ignored is it also affects an individual’s financial health. Most individuals invest erratically and lack a disciplined approach towards investing.

Apart from lack of time, there are other reasons too behind the lack of a disciplined approach towards investment, such as copious paperwork, complicated jargon associated with investment products, the amount of time required for researching and understanding the financials of a particular stock, opaque commission charges, etc.

Equity Mutual Funds V. Stock

Investment in equities has historically been one of the most popular investment options, given their potential to deliver inflation-beating returns. The two most popular options for investment in the equity market are (a) investment in stocks directly and (b) investment in equity mutual funds. In the case of stock investment directly, an investor purchases partial ownership of a company. On the other hand, mutual funds essentially pool funds of multiple investors and thereafter invest in a number of companies based on the decision of fund managers who have expertise in the management of the investment. Individual investors can purchase units of a mutual fund similar to how they can purchase equity stock of a company. By purchasing units of a mutual fund, they get the benefits of investing in multiple companies through a single investment product. Below are the key benefits of investing in a mutual fund over stocks.

Diversification

In the case of the purchase of stock, you are investing in a particular company, and your fortune is tied to the performance of that particular company, whereas in the case of an investment in a mutual fund, you are investing in a number of companies across sectors, market capitalizations, geographies, etc., depending on the type of mutual fund you are investing in. For example, if you are investing in an index mutual fund tracking the Nifty 50, you will be investing in 50 companies through a single mutual fund.

Availability of Options

There are more than 10 sub-categories of equity mutual funds, such as large-cap, ELSS, mid-cap, focused, sectoral, contra fund, etc. Each of these abides by a different investment strategy and criterion for stock selection. One can choose which kind of mutual fund is aligned with his or her risk appetite and investment approach. For example, if tax-saving under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, is your priority you can opt for ELSS mutual funds wherein your investment up to a limit of INR 1.5 Lakh would be tax-exempt. Mutual fund platforms such as Kuvera list thousands of mutual funds on their platforms.

Economies of Scale

It will be impossible for a middle-class individual to afford a reputed investment advisor with years of experience under his/her belt. However, in the case of a mutual fund, the costs associated with the investment manager’s fee and other running costs are distributed over a large number of investors. Furthermore, most mutual funds have a low investment threshold. An investor can start investing with an amount as low as INR 500. In the case of stocks, many blue-chip stocks are valued at a high price, such as the price of shares of MRF tyres. It is difficult for an ordinary investor to purchase such stocks.

Professionally Managed

As mentioned above, mutual funds are managed by professional fund managers who have the skills as well as the expertise to identify well-performing companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. Moreover, mutual funds are highly regulated. The Securities and Exchange Board of India is the regulator of the securities market, including mutual funds. SEBI is perceived as one of the best regulators the world over. SEBI has put in strict regulations in relation to the appointment and regulation of fund managers. Digital investment platforms like Kuvera help you check the credentials and qualifications of a mutual fund manager before investing in it.

SIP

Mutual funds allow investors to invest a certain amount of money every month. This facility is called a Systematic Investment Plan. On Kuvera, you can set up automated SIPs for disciplined investing. Once you have been onboarded on the Kuvera platform, you can create a UPI mandate pursuant to which a definite amount of money will be invested in a mutual fund of your choice every month.

Digital Age - Simplifying Investments And Inculcating Discipline

With the advent of new-age investment platforms such as Kuvera, many of the pain points traditionally associated with investing can now be easily overcome. Kuvera allows users to invest in mutual funds from the comfort of their homes, without any paperwork. Investment in any mutual fund can be undertaken within minutes. Most importantly, you can start SIP digitally on these platforms, in effect automating your investment in mutual funds. The cumulative effect of all these benefits is that investors become more disciplined and experience a significant change in their financial health.

