‘Invest in India if you don’t want to have FOMO’: PM Modi in Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always known to be up with the trends and has a very prominent social media presence. This time, he also talked in a relatable lingo while talking about investment opportunities in India.

While stating that those who don’t invest in India will surely miss out, PM Modi said that all are advised to take this investment opportunity in the country if they don’t want to have FOMO, which is an abbreviation of the phrase “fear of missing out.”

During his visit to Denmark, the prime minister said that those not investing in India will certainly miss out. Addressing the India-Denmark Business Forum, Modi said ongoing economic reforms have created investment opportunities in various sectors like green technology, cold chains, shipping, and ports.

PM Modi was quoted as saying, “These days the term FOMO or 'fear of missing out' is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India's reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don't invest in our nation will certainly miss out.”

The prime minister also said that there is a major scope for investing in green technology in India, which is an up-and-coming sector. He further said that the business worlds of India and Denmark have often worked together in the past.

Later, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted pictures of Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen participating in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from the two countries and also a video of the two leaders being greeted after the meeting by Indian community members.

"Enriching conversations on ways to combine Denmark's skill & India's scale, especially in areas of clean energy & climate-friendly technologies," Bagchi said about the business forum meeting.

PM Modi is currently on the second leg of his three-day visit to Europe, where he is set to meet with leaders of three countries. He has already completed his visit to Germany and Denmark and will be flying to France to meet with President Emmanuel Macron.

(With PTI inputs)

