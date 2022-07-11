Intruder surveyed Mamata Banerjee's residence 7 times: What probe revealed about WB security breach?

Photo: ANI

New details have emerged regarding the security breach in West Bengal last week when a man entered the Chief Minister’s residence. The man surveyed the residence of CM Mamata Banerjee at least 7 times before the incident, it was revealed by a senior Kolkata Police officer on Monday.

What had happened on the night of July 2?

One man, named Hafizul Mollah, was able to bypass the Z-Plus security cover and entered the residence of Mamata Banerjee with an iron rod. Once in, he stayed there on the night of July 2-3 and was only discovered by the security officials the next morning.

What the probe revealed?

The probe by police further revealed that the intruder allegedly snapped photographs of the CM residence. Police found several such photographs on his mobile phone. Furthermore, the intruder tried to extract information about the Kalighat-situated house from local children by luring them with sweets. The information was revealed by the officer who is in the SIT which was formed to investigate the matter.

It was also revealed that the man was using 11 SIM cards. He was found to have made calls to numbers based not just in Bihar and Jharkhand but also Bangladesh. The nature of these calls, however, is not known so far.

Bangladesh links

The probe also found out that the intruder had swam across the border to Bangladesh last year, during Durga Puja. He had stayed there for some days. The man is being interrogated to find out more about his activities in Bangladesh. Furthermore, the official revealed that there are indications that the man is connected to a terror outfit but it hasn’t been established till now.

Meanwhile, the intruder’s police custody was extended till July 18 by a city court on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)