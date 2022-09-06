Search icon
India's first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets DCGI approval

Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine has been approved for primary immunization against Covid in adults for restricted use in emergency situation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine Tuesday got emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a 'Big boost' to India's fight against Covid-19.

He took to Twitter and said, "Big Boost to India's Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech's ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation."

"This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic. India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership," he added.

