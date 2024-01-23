'Intimidation tactics': Rahul Gandhi after Assam CM asks police to register case against him amid Nyay Yatra

Assam CM Sarma instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Gandhi for 'provoking the crowd' to break barricades.

Amid tension over Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday the yatra has become the main issue in the state. Gandhi also lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himant Biswa Sarma for creating hurdles for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, saying such actions will benefit the yatra and get it publicity.

Earlier, CM Sarma instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Gandhi for 'provoking the crowd' to break barricades, and called their actions 'Naxalite tactics'. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the Yatra...It is their intimidation tactics...Our message of Nyay is reaching the people..."

"The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move in the state people tell me -- that there is massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling and no youth can get a job in this state. These are the issues we are raising," the former Congress chief said.

He said the yatra is about five pillars of justice that will give strength to country -- participation, justice for youth, labourers, women, farmers. The Congress party will put forward its blueprint for the five pillars of justice over the next one month, he said.

Asked about the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and how he would counter the wave it has generated in the country, Gandhi said, "It is nothing like that, that there is a wave. I had said earlier also that this is the BJP's political programme and Narendra Modi ji did a function and a show there, it's good, but we have told you, we have clarity about our programme which is about five justices to strengthen the country."

