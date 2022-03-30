Intimidation of political opponents is 'violation of democratic rights': PM Narendra Modi

During a virtual address on the 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022' in West Bengal's Thakurnagar on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the ruling party of West Bengal. Without taking any names, he said that the use of intimidation and violence against political opponents was a 'violation of democratic rights'.

He was speaking on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur, the spiritual leader of the community. The country is going to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, less than two years' time and this can be considered as a fielding ground for the upcoming elections.

Read | TMC, BJP come to blows over Birbhum deaths in West Bengal assembly - WATCH

The remarks by PM Modi comes a day after BJP alleged that several party legislators were roughed up by Trinamool Congress MLAs inside the Bengal Assembly. On Monday, there were scenes of scuffle from the Bengal Assembly as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows.

BJP had demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the worsening law and order situation in the state following the Birbhum massacre. Eight people, including two children were burnt alive in Rampurhat's Bogtui village. The charred bodies were recovered on March 21. The toll has now risen to nine.

The reasons behind the killings were suspected to be in retaliation to the murder of Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister also said that the contribution of the Matua community is invaluable in the development of India. "Central government is always trying to ensure that its development schemes reach the Matua families. To ensure this, the state government is being encouraged all the time," PM Modi added.