'Internet will be a happier place without TikTok': Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on ban of Chinese apps

Headlines

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

DNA TV Show: Stage set for Delhi’s G20 Summit; know complete schedule of world’s largest conference

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

Delhi University students' union elections 2023: Late date to file nomination paper extended, check revised dates here

G20 Summit 2023 in India: Know all about its logo and theme

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Noida: 55-year-old woman allegedly died after falling off giant wheel in amusement park

Drone delivers KFC bucket mid-match: A novel twist in cricket's tech evolution

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

Foods to eat when you feel nauseous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Amid protests, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan will not be released in Bangladesh? Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut calls Shah Rukh Khan 'cinema God that India needs' as Jawan takes bumper opening: 'Bowing down to...'

HomeIndia

India

'Internet will be a happier place without TikTok': Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on ban of Chinese apps

The Indian government has taken the decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the aftermath of the face-off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 08:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian government has taken the decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the aftermath of the face-off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

Applauding the move, Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Tuesday said he is happy with the ban of the video-sharing social networking app TikTok.

She first wrote, “I’m so happy that TikTok is gone. With the hate videos and animal abuse videos that I have been coming across being posted on TikTok... I am so happy. Internet will be a happier place without TikTok!!!” Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday. 

She then followed it up with this, “It’s not gone yet but I hope the govt follows through. The responsibility lies with the developers for allowing such content to become not just visible but viral. Unless they change their norms for content uploading this app shouldn’t have a place in our lives.” 

Sidhu is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and also has an Asian Games silver medal in her kitty. She has also won two gold medals in the World Cup. She participates in the air pistol events.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and others. Currently, bilateral ties between India and China remain strained after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in eastern Ladakh. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google Pixel 7 Pro available at Rs 20,499 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple iPhone 15 launch, gets Rs 50,500 off

India vs Bharat: China gives unwarranted advice amid renaming row; says ‘more important issues…’

INDIA alliance won’t boycott Parliament Special Session, Sonia Gandhi raises 9 issues in letter to PM Modi

Jawan: Fans perform dahi handi outside theatres, celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s film on Janmashtami

G20 Summit: Colorful glimpses of Delhi in its full glory ahead of grand global summit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE