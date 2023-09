'Internet will be a happier place without TikTok': Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on ban of Chinese apps

The Indian government has taken the decision to ban 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the aftermath of the face-off with China in Ladakh’s Galwan valley.

Applauding the move, Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Tuesday said he is happy with the ban of the video-sharing social networking app TikTok.

She first wrote, “I’m so happy that TikTok is gone. With the hate videos and animal abuse videos that I have been coming across being posted on TikTok... I am so happy. Internet will be a happier place without TikTok!!!” Sidhu tweeted on Tuesday.

She then followed it up with this, “It’s not gone yet but I hope the govt follows through. The responsibility lies with the developers for allowing such content to become not just visible but viral. Unless they change their norms for content uploading this app shouldn’t have a place in our lives.”

Sidhu is a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and also has an Asian Games silver medal in her kitty. She has also won two gold medals in the World Cup. She participates in the air pistol events.

Other Chinese apps in the banned list are Club Factory, SHAREit, Likee, Mi Video Call (Xiaomi), Weibo, Baidu, Bigo Live and others. Currently, bilateral ties between India and China remain strained after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in eastern Ladakh.