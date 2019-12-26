Internet services suspended in several parts of UP amid anti-CAA protests

The authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday ordered a 24-hour suspension of internet services in wake of 'sensitive' situation of law and order in the city.

Starting 10 PM on Thursday, the suspension will stay in force till 10 PM on Friday. The suspension was ordered by District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Internet will also not work in Saharanpur for two days to curb rumours on social media and maintain peace in the region. According to senior police official Dinesh Kumar, the decision was taken to prevent any untoward incident during the people will come out to offer Friday prayers tomorrow.

The official also appealed the residents to maintain peace and go to their homes after offering prayers. To further strengthen security, two companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the district. Civil police have also been called from other places, which will be deployed on the spot.

Other cities where internet services will be suspended are Bijnor and Agra.

Following the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protests against the law turned violent in several parts of Uttar Pradesh last week.

UP Police data till December 23 says that 5,558 people have been detained and 925 people arrested in connection with the violence. 213 FIRs have also been registered.