Internet services suspended in Leh after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, here's what we know so far

Internet services have been suspended in Leh after social activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday, i.e., September 26, two days after violent protests in the town that claimed four lives and left at least 80 injured. Protestors clashed with the police and set the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office ablaze over their demands for restoring statehood in the Union Territory.

The Apex Body Leh, which is leading the protest for statehood for Ladakh, has distanced itself from the violence, saying their protest was peaceful. The organisation also dismissed Wangchuk's role in the violence. "Our movement will be peaceful and nonviolent to disseminate this, so we started prayers of all the religions. When Sonam Wangchuk started the Hunger Strike, a few people were there. We used to call people from villages. We called for a Leh Bandh on September 24."

The organisation also said that despite senior leaders' attempts to bring the situation under control, some protestors vandalised the BJP office.

What are the major demands?

1. Restoration of statehood: The protestors have been demanding the restoration of statehood in Ladakh, as the UT status hasn't fulfilled their demands for self-governance.

2. Inclusion of Ladakh under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, which provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram by granting them limited autonomy, so as to preserve the culture and identity of the tribals.

3. Setting up of a separate public service commission for Ladakh to curb unemployment.

4. Two Parliamentary seats at the center, against one as of now, to have more representation.

