International Yoga Day Live Updates: PM Modi takes part in main event in Ranchi

Main event in Ranchi and 40 other major events will take place across the country.


PM Modi doing Yoga

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 07:22 AM IST

International Yoga Day is being celebrated globally and across India. Here are all the updates. 

7:17 IST Friday, 21 June 2019

Yoga Asanas have now started. People following the cue of the yoga master who is conducting the event. PM Modi among thousands of participants in the Yoga event. 

7:08 IST Friday, 21 June 2019

6:58 IST Friday, 21 June 2019

PM Modi highlights how the government has promoted Yoga in the last five years as a measure of a preventive medication. He says yoga has become much more popular with youth enthusiastically taking to Yoga with 'innovative and creative ideas'. This year the theme is Yoga for Heart Care Awareness. 

6:40 IST Friday, 21 June 2019

Live streaming of the main event from Ranchi 

6:35 IST Friday, 21 June 2019

6:34 IST Friday, 21 June 2019

Baba Ramdev and Devendra Fadnavis did yoga in Mumbai in early morning

While the prime minister is leading the nation in celebrating the occasion by participating in a mega event in Ranchi, Shah will be in Rohtak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg here.

In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day celebrated globally on June 21.All necessary arrangements were being made at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, amid tight security, officials said.The defence minister will attend an early morning yoga session at Rajpath, along with New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and a large number of people.

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will attend a yoga session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara.Other Union ministers who would be attending International Yoga Day events in Delhi were Ravi Shankar Prasad (Hauz Khas), Piyush Goyal (Lodhi Garden), Harsh Vardhan (Kudesia Garden, Civil Lines), Smriti Irani (Dada Dev Ground, Raj Nagar), Thawar Chand Gehlot (Sangam Vihar), Dharmendra Pradhan (Talkatora Garden), Ramesh Pokhriyal (Burari), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Ramjas Sports Ground, Patel Nagar) and Arjun Munda (Lado Sarai), among others, a Delhi BJP leader said.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

With agency inputs

