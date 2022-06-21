International Yoga Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to perform yoga at Mysuru Palace ground, here's the timings

(Image Source: IANS/File)

The 8th International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today (June 21). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of India to make it a success. During this occasion, the Prime Minister will lead the mass yoga program at the Palace Ground in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Yoga session will be organised at Mysuru Palace ground between 7 am to 7:45 am, in which 15,000 people, including 1,200 children will perform alongside PM Narendra Modi. As many as 19 'asanas' will be exhibited in 45 minutes. Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are also attending the event.

Narendra Modi tweeted and gave the information, "Tomorrow, that is June 21 is International Yoga Day. This time this event is being organised under the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity'. Let us all make it a success and increase the popularity of yoga further."

Around 250 million people around the world are expected to participate in the yoga sessions during various events. After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi had proposed to the United Nations to declare one day in the year as 'International Yoga Day' which was accepted.

Since then June 21 is recognised as International Yoga Day. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Integrating the event with the 75th year of India's Independence, 75 ministers of the Centre are also performing yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

This theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is 'Yoga for Humanity', which portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic, the PMO said in a statement. Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the yoga program at the famous Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar temple complex in Nashik, Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform yoga in Coimbatore.



