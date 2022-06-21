International Yoga Day 2022: ITBP jawans perform Surya Namaskar at an altitude of 17,000 feet, dedicate a special song

(Image Source: ANI)

The 8th International Yoga Day is being celebrated across the world today. Many yoga programs have been organised in different places. Our jawans are also performing yoga on the occasion. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel performed yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022 in the snow-capped mountains and plains of the Himalayas from Uttarakhand to Arunachal.

The ITBP personnel also dedicated a song on International Yoga Day 2022. In Ladakh and Sikkim, ITBP jawans did Surya Namaskar at an altitude of 17000 feet. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, International Yoga Day was being organised virtually for the last two years.

This time International Yoga Day 2022 is being celebrated with enthusiasm after a two-year haul. According to news agency ANI, the ITBP jawans dedicated a song on the occasion to International Yoga Day, whose lyrics are - 'Ever since Yoga Day has come, the joy of Yoga is everywhere….'

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform Yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet, on the 8th #InternationalDayOfYoga

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans practiced yoga at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Sikkim on the 8th International Yoga Day. Some ITBP jawans performed yoga at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh. In Assam, personnel of 33 Battalion of ITBP was seen doing yoga at Lachit Ghat on the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

In Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh, ITBP jawans practiced various yoga postures while standing in water along with the ground. ITBP jawans did yoga at an altitude of 16500 feet in Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, ITBP personnel practiced yoga at many other places too.