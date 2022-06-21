International Yoga Day 2022: Good news for tourists, no entry fee at Taj Mahal for today

File photo

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, which is being celebrated across the globe on June 21, the government has decided to give good news to all tourists who wish to visit the iconic Taj Mahal today.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday as per PTI reports.

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) Rajkumar Patel told PTI, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entry tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra Circle and across India.

The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians, and foreigners." Meanwhile, district officials said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at 'Panch Mahal' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Many Union Ministers are performing yoga asanas at key monuments and places across the country to spread awareness about the importance of yoga in a person’s daily life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed the International Yoga Day 2022 event at the Mysuru Palace in Karnataka on early Tuesday morning, where he addressed the gathering and performed yoga asanas skillfully with around 15,000 attendees.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe.”

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also performed yoga asanas to mark the Yoga Day 2022 celebrations on June 21. He performed asanas at the Purana Qila in New Delhi, along with the diplomats of several countries.

(With PTI inputs)

