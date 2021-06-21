Headlines

International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga a ray of hope during COVID: PM Modi | Key highlights

The theme of this year International Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focusses on practising Yoga to maintain physical and mental well-being.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2021, 07:59 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday (June 21) on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day. The theme of this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focusses on practising Yoga to maintain physical and mental well-being. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. 

Here are the key highlights of PM's Modi address to the nation:

1. PM Modi launches M-Yoga App

"When India proposed International Day of Yoga in the United Nations, it was the spirit behind it to make this yoga science accessible to the whole world. Today, India has taken another important step in this direction along with United Nations, WHO," says PM Modi. "Now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga app. In this app, many videos of yoga training will be available in different languages of the world based on Common Yoga Protocol," said PM Modi.

2. Yoga gives us a happier way of life, says PM Modi

"Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga takes us from depression to ecstasy and from ecstasy to prasad," says PM Modi. "If there are threats to humanity, Yoga often gives us a way of holistic health. Yoga also gives us a happier way of life. I am sure, Yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses," noted the prime minister.

3. Yoga helps in process of healing: PM Modi

"Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Doctors have used Yoga as an armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system," noted PM Modi.

4. People's enthusiasm for Yoga has increased across the world: PM Modi

"For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival. In this difficult time, people in so much trouble could forget it, ignore it. But on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, love for yoga has increased," said PM Modi.

5. Yoga remains a ray of hope as world fights COVID-19, said PM Modi

"Today, when the whole world is fighting the corona pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope. Even though major public events have not been organised in countries around the world and in India for two years, the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished," remarked the prime minister.

