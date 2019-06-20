International Yoga Day 2019: PM Modi steps up effort to popularise Yoga ahead of International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tweeting out Yoga videos since June 5 to promote the age-old practice of yoga before International Yoga day which will be celebrated on June 21.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 to raise awareness about the benefits of the age-old practice called yoga.

In September 2014, Narendra Modi addressed the UN General Assembly where he discussed the essence and benefits of Yoga

June 21 was declared as'International Day of Yoga' in the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea.

The Prime Minister will perform yoga with other 18000 participants at Ranchi which will host the main event of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Here are some videos that he tweeted out to promote the age-old practice of yoga which will provide a holistic approach to health and well being:

Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine? Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CqfolZzRrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

Have you practiced Setu Bandhasana? Sharing a video that will teach you the Asana and also state some of its benefits. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/rc9bZNsjM0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2019

Yoga: More than just exercises. Simple and convenient. Helps improve concentration and decision making. Improves posture. I write on @LinkedIn, on why more professionals, especially young professionals should embrace Yoga. #YogaDay2019 https://t.co/E4sQ9iBXWE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2019

Yoga connects people and with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi world has adopted yoga, an official release quoting Chief Minister Raghubar Das said here Thursday.

It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister will participate in the main programme of International Yoga Day in Ranchi. The state government is putting all efforts to make the programme success. Good arrangements have been made for the participants, Das said.

During one of his previous yoga day speeches, the Prime Minister had said yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world.The Prime Minister will reach Ranchi Thursday night, stay at the Raj Bhavan and participate in the fifth International Yoga day programme at 6 a.m. Friday, according to an official communique.

(With PTI inputs)