International Women's Day: Telangana govt declares holiday for women employees on March 8

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for all the women employees in the state on March 8, which is celebrated as International Women's Day.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's office on Sunday, on the occasion of Women's Day on March 8, the state government has declared a holiday for all women employees in the state and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue orders in this regard.

"Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling. Women, who constitute 50 percent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance," Chief Minister said in the statement issued.

"The state government is taking a series of measures to take women on the path of development and progress. This includes setting up of the SHE teams, pensions for the old age women, single woman and widows, schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyan Laxmi, KCR Kits, increase in salaries of ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers," he said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended wishes and greetings to all the women of the state.

International Women's Day is an occasion to celebrate and emulate the success of women in different walks of life, the Governor said, according to a release from Raj Bhavan.

"Our heritage, culture, and traditions for centuries respect and honour women and worship them as the personification of Goddess Shakti," she said.

"It is high time that we truly imbibe and implement the spirit of gender equality and promote women in decision-making in all spheres of life for a more equitable, and inclusive world, the Governor said.

She further said, "Let us all resolve and work for the all-round development of women and gender equality in true spirit of the International Women's Day-2021 theme- "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world."

Rao said women play a key role in development and are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling.