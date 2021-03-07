International Women's Day 2021: Free entry for women at Lucknow's monuments

The District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Saturday (March 6) announced that women will be given free entry at the historical monuments in the district on the occasion of International Womens Day on March 8.

According to a notification issued by Lucknow’s DM Abhishek Prakash, this step has been taken under ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign.

"On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, women will be given free entry to Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara and Picture Gallery in the city," the notification read.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has also decided to give free entry to woman to all monuments including the Taj Mahal in Agra, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri on 8 March on International Women's Day.

According to Executive Archaeologist of ASI V.K. Swarnkar, an order has already been received from the union ministry in this regard from. The scheme to provide free entry to women on Women's Day was started in 2019 by the ministry. It has now been extended to this year.

Women from both India and abroad will get free entry to monuments on March 8.

International Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. This year, the theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’.

(With inputs from ANI)