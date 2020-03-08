International Women's Day: President confers Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 to 15 women

President Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar to 103-year-old Sardarni Maan Kaur

On the day that marks the International Women's Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 at a special ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The awards were conferred to 15 women to recognise their efforts in rendering distinguished services towards the emancipation of women, especially vulnerable an marginalised women.

Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society.

According to a press release, these outstanding women have contributed towards safeguarding women’s rights along with pushing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. These awards are an effort to recognize women as equal partners in the advancement of society.

The release further states that these achievers have not allowed age, geographical barriers or access to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Their indomitable spirit will inspire the society at large and the young Indian minds in particular to break gender stereotypes, and stand up against gender inequality and discrimination.

President Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar to Sardarni Maan Kaur.



Known as ‘Miracle from Chandigarh’, she started her athletic career at the age of 93. She has won more than 20 medals across the globe and has been associated with the Fit India movement. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/Tv3TNoVdEP — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2020

The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2019 are from fields as diverse as agriculture, sports, handicrafts, afforestation and wildlife conservation, armed forces and education, adds the release.

Here's a list of the awardees. Nari Shakti Puraskara awardee from Kollam, Alappuzha, Kerala, Bhageerathi Amma, could not travel to Delhi to receive the award.

Padala Bhudevi - Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

Bina Devi - Munger , Bihar

Arifa Jan - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Chami Murmu - Rajnagar, SaraikelaKharsawan, Jharkhand

Nilza Wangmo - Leh ,Ladakh

Rashmi Urdhwareshe - Pune, Maharashtra

Sardarni Mann Kaur - Patiala, Punjab

Kalavati Devi - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Tashi and Nungshi Malik - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Kaushiki Chakroborty - Kolkata, West Bengal

Bhageerathi Amma - Kollam, Alappuzha, Kerala

Karthyayini Amma - Kollam, Alappuzha, Kerala

Avani Chaturvedi - Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

Bhawna Kanth - Darbhanga, Bihar

Mohana Singh - Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Air Force