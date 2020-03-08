Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

International Women's Day: President confers Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 to 15 women

Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2020, 01:40 PM IST

International Women's Day: President confers Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 to 15 women
President Kovind presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar to 103-year-old Sardarni Maan Kaur

On the day that marks the International Women's Day, President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 at a special ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The awards were conferred to 15 women to recognise their efforts in rendering distinguished services towards the emancipation of women, especially vulnerable an marginalised women.

Nari Shakti Puraskar is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development to acknowledge the exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, to celebrate women as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society. 

According to a press release, these outstanding women have contributed towards safeguarding women’s rights along with pushing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. These awards are an effort to recognize women as equal partners in the advancement of society.

The release further states that these achievers have not allowed age, geographical barriers or access to resources to come in the way of fulfilling their dreams. Their indomitable spirit will inspire the society at large and the young Indian minds in particular to break gender stereotypes, and stand up against gender inequality and discrimination.

The winners of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2019 are from fields as diverse as agriculture, sports, handicrafts, afforestation and wildlife conservation, armed forces and education, adds the release.

Here's a list of the awardees. Nari Shakti Puraskara awardee from Kollam, Alappuzha, Kerala, Bhageerathi Amma, could not travel to Delhi to receive the award.

Padala Bhudevi - Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

Bina Devi - Munger , Bihar

Arifa Jan - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Chami Murmu - Rajnagar, SaraikelaKharsawan, Jharkhand

Nilza Wangmo - Leh ,Ladakh

Rashmi Urdhwareshe - Pune, Maharashtra

Sardarni Mann Kaur - Patiala, Punjab

Kalavati Devi - Kanpur,  Uttar Pradesh

Tashi and Nungshi Malik - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Kaushiki Chakroborty - Kolkata, West Bengal

Bhageerathi Amma - Kollam, Alappuzha, Kerala

Karthyayini Amma - Kollam, Alappuzha, Kerala

Avani Chaturvedi - Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

Bhawna Kanth - Darbhanga, Bihar

Mohana Singh - Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Air Force

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 410 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.