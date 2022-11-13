Search icon
International Trade Fair 2022 in Delhi: Check date, ticket prices, venue and more

IITF in Delhi: About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from several countries will showcase their products during the 14-day fair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

International Trade Fair 2022 in Delhi (file photo)
International Trade Fair 2022 in Delhi (file photo)

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) takes place at Pragati Maidan in Delhi every year. This year too, it is set to begin on November 14 and will conclude on November 27.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry, organises the mega event and it was first held in 1979. The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from several countries, including the UK and the UAE, will showcase their products during the 14-day fair.

International trade fair: Date and time 

It will begin on November 14 and will end on November 27. It will open from 10 am to 7:30 pm. However, on the last day, it will close by 4:30 pm.

Visiting dates

For business: November 14 to November 18

For general public: November 19 to November 27

International trade fair ticket price and availability

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will start selling IITF entry tickets for `business days`(Nov 14 to Nov 18 ) and for `general public days` (Nov 19 to Nov 27). The IITF entry tickets will be available at only 67 selected Metro stations.

The prices start from Rs 80 to Rs 500 for adults and Rs 40 to Rs 200 for children. Free entry for senior citizens and specially-abled.

International trade fair theme

The theme for this year’s India International Trade Fair is ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global.’

How to register for international trade fair?

You can visit the official ITPO website www.indiatradefair.com for registration. One can also visit the online booking portal, domesticbooking.indiatradefair.com for the same.

