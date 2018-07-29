International Tiger Day: Double forest beat area raises hope of rise in MP tiger count

Headlines

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

‘Reason why he is visiting so many countries…’: Lalu Prasad Yadav's 2024 prediction for PM Modi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

HomeIndia

India

International Tiger Day: Double forest beat area raises hope of rise in MP tiger count

The expansion in the territory of tigers in Madhya Pradesh has raised hopes of a rise in the number of the striped animals in the state, officials said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2018, 12:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The expansion in the territory of tigers in Madhya Pradesh has raised hopes of a rise in the number of the striped animals in the state, officials said.

The number of forest beats (small unit of a forest area), where the presence of tigers has been found, has almost doubled since 2014, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shahbaz Ahmed told PTI, citing data collected by the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI).

"According to the SFRI data released after its first phase of estimation, the number of beats with tigers' presence has gone up to 1,432 this year from 717 in 2014," Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Rajnish Singh said.

The SFRI is the nodal agency for tiger estimation in the central state, which is home to nearly half-a-dozen reserves for the national animal.

Based on the expanding area of tigers' presence, it is expected that the number of felines may noticeably go up in MP when the next tiger estimation data comes out, Ahmed said.

According to the last census conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in 2014, there were 308 tigers in Madhya Pradesh, 406 in Karnataka and 340 in Uttarakhand.

Singh, however, claimed that the number of tigers trapped in cameras installed in forests of MP during the 2014 census was higher than in Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

"During the 2014 tiger census, 286 tigers were trapped in cameras installed in the Madhya Pradesh forests while this number was 260 and 276, respectively, in Karnataka and Uttarakhand. However, the final estimation of tigers in Karnataka and Uttarakhand was higher," he said.

The Dehradun-based WII, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, conducts the countrywide tiger estimation once in four years.

Singh said the all India tiger estimation is an almost two-year-long process. It is completed in three stages and the first phase has been done in February-March this year.

He said the SFRI data also showed that the number of cattle killed by tigers has gone up by three times in the past seven to eight years.

"The annual estimation of cattle killed in the buffer zone was about 1,000 in 2009-10, which went up to over 3,000 in 2017-18," Singh said.

Meanwhile, there is also some bad news for MP.

According to data of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, of the 98 tiger deaths in India in 2017, 26 were reported from Madhya Pradesh.

In 2016, 33 tigers died in MP, as per the state forest department.

MP houses six major reserves for the national animal and is often called as the 'tiger state'. Prominent among them are Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha tiger reserves.

July 29 is observed as the International Tiger Day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Watch: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australia on Day 4 of 5th Ashes Test

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE