News agency Reuters' X account withheld in India in response to 'legal demand'

News agency Reuters' main account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has been withheld in India in response to a "legal demand," as per the message displayed on the official page. Neither Reuters nor Indian authorities have issued any official statement over the blocking of the account as yet. Upon accessing the account, a message showed up that read, "@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand." An associated account, Reuters World, also appeared to have been blocked.

Some accounts accessible

According to media reports, the suspension was limited to India as the account remained accessible outside the country. However, several other allied X accounts -- including those of Reuters Tech News, Reuters Fact Check, Reuters Pictures, and Reuters Asia -- were accessible in India. According to X's guidelines, content or accounts may be withheld in specific regions in case of a valid legal demand such as a court order or a report citing violation of local laws.

About Reuters agency

Reuters is a popular international news agency and part of the Thomson Reuters Corporation. The agency employs thousands of journalists in around 200 locations around the world, providing news in many languages. Reuters and its parent company have several offices across India, including in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.