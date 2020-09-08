International Literacy Day 2020: Kerala tops India's literacy chart at 96.2%, Andhra Pradesh worst performer

International Literacy Day is observed on September 8 every year to highlight the importance of literacy and raise awareness for literacy problems. According to a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey, Kerala, with 96.2% literacy, has once again emerged as the most literate state in India, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4%.

International Literacy Day 2020 Theme

International Literacy Day (ILD) 2020 will focus on 'Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond' with a focus on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme will highlight literacy learning from a lifelong learning perspective and therefore mainly focus on youth and adults.

Why is International Literacy Day celebrated?

September 8 was proclaimed International Literacy Day by UNESCO in 1966 to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies.

The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN's Sustainable Development Agenda, adopted by world leaders in September 2015, promotes universal access to quality education and learning opportunities throughout people's lives.

International Literacy Day: Previous themes

Celebrations of International Literacy Day have included specific themes, in line with 'Education For All' goals. The theme for 2007-08 was 'Literacy and Health.'

International Literacy Day 2008 had a strong emphasis on 'Literacy and Epidemics' with a focus on communicable diseases such as HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, some of the world's forefront public health concerns.

For 2009-10 the emphasis was placed on 'Literacy and Empowerment,' with special consideration to gender equality and the empowerment of women. The theme of the 2011-12 celebrations was 'Literacy and Peace.'

India's most literate state - Kerala

With 96.2% literacy, Kerala, once again, emerged as the most literate state in the country, while Andhra Pradesh featured at the bottom with a rate of 66.4%, showed a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey.

The report on "Household Social Consumption: Education in India as part of the 75th round of National Sample Survey - from July 2017 to June 2018" provides for state-wise detail of literacy rate among the persons aged seven years and above.

According to the study, after Kerala, Delhi has the best literacy rate at 88.7%, followed by Uttarkhand's 87.6%, Himachal Pradesh's 86.6%, and Assam's at 85.9%.

On the other hand, Rajasthan is the second-worst performer with a literacy rate of 69.7%, followed by Bihar at 70.9%, Telangana at 72.8%, Uttar Pradesh at 73%, and Madhya Pradesh at 73.7%.

India's literacy rate stands at 77%

The study has pegged the overall literacy rate in the country at about 77.7%. In rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5% compared to 87.7% in urban areas of the country.

A sample of 64,519 rural households from 8,097 villages and 49,238 urban households from 6,188 blocks was surveyed all-over India.