International Kite Festival 2023 takes flight in Gujarat with participation from 68 countries

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurates International Kite Festival 2023 in Ahmedabad, featuring 125 kite flyers from 68 countries.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

On Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2023 in Ahmedabad, which will feature the participation of around 125 kite flyers from 68 countries. The event, which runs from January 8 to January 14, will also include 65 kite flyers from 14 states in India and 660 from different parts of the state. The theme of the festival is "One Earth, One Family, One Future," based on the G-20 theme.

Patel, while inaugurating the event, praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the impact it has had on the development of Gujarat. He noted that the kite industry, under Modi's leadership, has grown from a Rs 8-10 crore industry two decades ago to a Rs 625 crore industry today, providing employment to 1.30 lakh people.

India is hosting the meetings of G-20 countries for the first time, thanks to the strong global image of the country created by Modi, according to Patel. He also highlighted the numerous changes that have occurred in India under Modi's leadership, including in the digital economy and defence sector, and the country's status as the fifth largest economy in the world with the highest growth rate.

State Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera also spoke at the event, discussing the importance of the Uttarayan celebrations and the role they play in promoting nature conservation. He highlighted the efforts of the state tourism department to give a unique identity to the culture and civilization of the region through the inclusion of Uttarayan in the calendar of events. The International Kite Festival is also being held in other locations in Gujarat, including Vadodara, Vadnagar, Somnath, Rajkot, Dholera, and Dhordo.

