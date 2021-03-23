International flight suspension extended till April 30, cargo flights to continue

The government on Tuesday (March 23) extended the suspension on international commercial flights till April 30, 2021.

However, international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements will continue, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-6-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of April 30. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA" the circular stated.

"However, International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis," it added.

The circular states that the restrictions shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

India currently has air bubble arrangements formed with 27 countries wherein special international flights have been operating since July last year.

These countries are Uzbekistan, US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Tanzania, Seychelles, Russia, Rwanda, Oman, Qatar, Nigeria, Netherlands, Nepal, Maldives, Kuwait, Kenya, Japan, Iraq, Germany, France, Ethiopia, Canada, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Bahrain and Afghanistan.

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. However, domestic flight services resumed from May 25, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)