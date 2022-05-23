International Day of Yoga: PM Modi to lead mass yoga event at Mysuru

File photo

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be held on June 21 and the main event will be held at Mysuru where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass yoga event.

As the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Day will be observed at 75 iconic locations across the country and will focus on branding India on a global scale, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

The programme is being held in the physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the press briefing, the Ayush Minister said that apart from the main event at Mysuru, another attraction on June 21 this year will be the Guardian Ring, a relay Yoga streaming event which will capture and weave together digital feed of IDY programmes organised by Indian Missions abroad.

The proposed plan is to initiate the streaming from Japan, the land of the rising sun, at 6 a.m. local time, and it will culminate in New Zealand, Sonowal added. Around 70 countries are likely to participate in the relay event.

The Minister also informed that a series of events are planned in the run-up to the IDY and the 25-day countdown is being observed at Hyderabad on May 27, wherein around 10,000 Yoga enthusiasts will participate.

The earlier mega countdown events were organised at Shivdol as 50th day countdown on May 2 and the Red Fort as 75th day countdown on April 7.

