International Day of Yoga 2026: 40 Indian Navy submariners perform yoga underwater; WATCH video

On the International Day of Yoga 2026, the Indian Navy celebrated it in a unique way by performing an underwater yoga session at INS Satvahana. In the act, around 40 submariners performed synchronised yoga exercises deep down in the water.

On the International Day of Yoga 2026, the Indian Navy celebrated it in a unique way by performing an underwater yoga session at INS Satvahana. In the act, around 40 submariners performed synchronised yoga exercises deep down in the water.

The astonishing demonstration showed the dedication and discipline of the naval personnel who remain committed for their missions and towards their country. The visuals which went viral online drew praise from the users.

Naval officials perform yoga underwater

The INS Satvahana shared a post on X in which the participating submariners can be seen making a series of yoga postures underwater that are synchronised, in a display of exceptional breath control, concentration and endurance.

The underwater session of the Navy showed how yoga is adaptable to diverse environments, which reflects its deeper nature as an intrinsic part of human experience. It also highlights how personnel can strengthen their focus, resilience, and composure by making yoga a part of their everyday lives. Also, the naval officials are of the view that such practice enhances their underwater operations drastically.

Visuals from the event show Naval submariners performing yoga poses like bhujangasana, while also retaining synchronisation underwater.

Focus on holistic fitness

The in-house session was conducted by Naval Yoga practitioners under the guidance of Lieutenant Commander Aarush Sharma. The practitioners combined controlled breathing techniques, mindful movement, and mental conditioning, to experience how yoga can enhance performance in high-pressure and extreme conditions.

Officials said the initiative reflected the Navy's broader focus on holistic fitness and mental well-being among its personnel.

“The event stands as a testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to promoting holistic well-being and embracing innovative approaches to fitness, while reinforcing the spirit of the International Day of Yoga – ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’,” the caption accompanying the video stated.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014. The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015.