International Air Travel: Centre issues fresh guidelines; passengers to undergo mandatory 7-day paid quarantine

The MoHFW guidelines added that the passengers will have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, including 7 days paid institutional quarantine and 7 days isolation at home.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 09:26 AM IST

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), on part of the central government, has issued fresh guidelines for international air passengers arriving in India. The new guidelines are set to come into effect from August 8.

All international air passengers will have to compulsorily submit a self-declaration form on the official online portal of the New Delhi Airport -- www.newdelhiairport.in -- at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

The MoHFW guidelines added that the passengers will have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, including 7 days paid institutional quarantine and 7 days isolation at home.

The Ministry, however, said that 14-day home quarantine may be permitted in cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below.

"If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final," the guidelines stated.

Travelers may also submit a negative RTPCR test report on arrival in order to seek exemption from institutional quarantine. The samples for the COVID-19 test should have been collected a maximum of 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey. The passenger will have to upload the test report on the portal for consideration.