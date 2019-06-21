Internationa Yoga Day 2019: yoga poses that might help you lose weight

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 to raise awareness about the benefits of the age-old practice called yoga.

In September 2014, Narendra Modi addressed the UN General Assembly where he discussed the essence and benefits of Yoga

June 21 was declared as'International Day of Yoga' in the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014, based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea.

Yoga is a 5000-year old practice and it provides a holistic approach to health and well-being. The word Yoga originated from Sanskrit and it symbolizes the union of body and consciousness by a mixture of physical, mental and spiritual practices.

The Prime Minister will perform yoga with other 18000 participants at Ranchi which will host the main event of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Here are five Yoga postures that will help to reduce weight:

1. Ardha Chandraasana or the half moon pose

Steps:

Stand with your feet together.

Raise your hands above your head and clasp your palms together, extend the stretch by trying to reach for the ceiling.

Exhale, and slowly bend sideways from your hips, keeping your hands together. Remember not to bend forward and keep your elbows straight. You should feel a stretch from your fingertips to your thighs.

Inhale and come back to the standing position. Repeat this pose on the other side.

2. Utkatasana or the chair pose

Benefits: It strengthens the core muscles, thighs and tones the buttocks.

Avoid this pose if you have a knee or back injury.

Steps:

Stand straight on your yoga mat with your hands in namaste in front of you.

Now raise your hands above your head and bend at the knee such that your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Bend your torso slightly forward and breathe.

Stay in this position for as long as you can. Gently go back to the standing position.

3. Vrksasana or tree pose

Benefits: This asana is great for the muscles of your abdomen and tones the thighs and arms.

If you have injured your knee or back please do this asana under the supervision of a trained expert.

Steps

Stand with your legs together.

Now put most of your weight on one leg and a little weight on the other leg.

Now raise the leg with the least weight such that your foot is facing inwards, towards your opposite knee.

You can hold your ankle to help you pull up the leg.

Place the heel of your foot on your inner thigh of the other leg, as close to the pelvis as possible.

Now gently raise your hands above your head making sure your fingers are pointing towards the ceiling.

Make sure you focus your mind and try to maintain your balance.

4. Trikonasana

Benefits: helps in expansion of side waist, opens the hips, external rotation of legs and opens the heart which helps improve digestion.

Steps:

stand straight with your feet wide apart and hands straight parallel to the ground.

bend on your left side and try to touch your left foot with your left hand.

Stay in this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat with the other side.

5. Dhanurasana

Benefits: It helps to reduce belly fat fast. It Strengthens ankles, thighs, groins, chest and abdominal organs and spinal cord.

Steps: