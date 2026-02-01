FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

'Internal failings': India rejects Pakistan's allegations over deadly attacks in Balochistan

The ministry added that Islamabad should instead focus on addressing the long-standing demands of the people in Balochistan. The response comes after a Pakistani minister alleged India's role in the attacks, which led to the death of over 100 people, including more than a dozen security personnel.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

'Internal failings': India rejects Pakistan's allegations over deadly attacks in Balochistan
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
The Indian government on Sunday (February 1) rejected allegations made by Pakistan over the attacks in its Balochistan province on Saturday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that it "categorically" dismissed the "baseless allegations." The ministry added that Islamabad should instead focus on addressing the long-standing demands of the people in Balochistan. The response comes after Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi alleged India's role in the attacks, which led to the death of over 150 people, including more than a dozen security personnel.

What did the MEA say?

In the statement, which was posted to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings." The statement added: "Instead of prioritising frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known."

What's happening in Balochistan?

According to official figures cited in a Reuters report, armed violence in Balochistan over the weekend has claimed the lives of 31 civilians, 17 security personnel, and nearly 150 militants. Pakistani security forces have launched an extensive hunt for the militants behind the coordinated attacks across the province -- the deadliest in recent years. Around a dozen locations were targeted in the attacks on Saturday, including in the provincial capital Quetta. The authorities have since imposed sweeping restrictions across the restive region, including a suspension of mobile internet services for over 24 hours.

