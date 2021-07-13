Planning to travel? Check COVID rules for Goa, Ladakh, Dharamshala and other tourist places

With a dip in Covid-19 cases, several states in India have started easing COVID-related restrictions and curbs, allowing economic activities to resume. Cool weather has forced people to take a break from everyday life. Therefore, we are here with a list of places and latest Covid-19 guidelines.

1) Goa

The Bombay high court at Goa on Monday modified its orders to allow persons who have been fully vaccinated to enter Goa without having to produce a Covid negative certificate. The order, however, stays for tourists who will continue to have to produce a Covid negative certificate even if they have been fully vaccinated.

Among the categories of persons who will be excluded are those coming to the state for work, business, residents who have been stranded outside Goa because or the pandemic, and residents who are required to travel outside and return after a few days. The court said those who received the final dose of vaccine over two weeks ago and have not shown any symptoms of Covid will be considered fully vaccinated.

You are advised to visit https://www.goatourism.gov.in/ for more information.

2) Ladakh

As per reports, it is necessary to carry a negative RT-PCR report (not older than 96 hours), whether you're arriving by road or air. If not carried, then tourists will have to undergo a mandatory Covid test on arrival. A RAT test would be conducted on all tourists on arrival.

You are advised to visit https://leh.nic.in/tourism/tourist-info/ for more information.

3) Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh)

Tourists in Himachal Pradesh are already making headlines. They have started thronging to popular tourist destinations like Dharamshala, Chail and other parts of the state. Earlier this week, the Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur had said, "We are anxious as the tourist influx has increased in Himachal Pradesh. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow Covid norms. They should follow social distancing and wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly."

You are advised to visit https://himachaltourism.gov.in/ for more information.

4) Uttarakhand

People going to Uttarakhand will have to submit a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours and strictly abide by all the COVID-related protocols put in place across the state. The state has imposed strict measures to curb the influx of tourists to some popular tourist destinations in the state.

5) Shillong (Meghalaya)

It is compulsory for all people entering Meghalaya, to register themselves prior to their travel at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm, and to download the Arogya Setu App and the Behaviour Change Management App.

RT-PCR testing at entry points is a must. Travellers with a valid final certificate of vaccination shall be exempted from testing. You are advised to visit https://www.meghalayatourism.in/revised-protocols-for-entry-points/ for more information.

6) Puducherry

If you are flying, then you'll need an RT-PCR negative report. If entering via road, an e-pass is mandatory.

You are advised to visit http://www.pondytourism.in/ for more information

7) Kurseong (West Bengal)

RT-PCR negative report/fully vaccinated certificate mandatory to enter Kurseong, West Bengal.

You are advised to visit https://wbtourism.gov.in/destination/place/kurseong for more information

8) Gangtok (Sikkim)

Sikkim government lifted a temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country on July 5. It stated that the people who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can visit the state.

The Sikkim government had prohibited the entry of tourists since March this year following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state Home Department, in a notification, said that fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Himalayan state through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after exhibiting their vaccination certificates at the border check-gates.

The government also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to operate at 50 per cent capacity with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Shopping malls, showrooms and shops have also been allowed to open at full capacity with strict compliance with safety guidelines.