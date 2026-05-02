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'Intent over money': Arvind Kejriwal credits policy shift for Punjab's record 66 percent GST growth

Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, highlighted a notable economic milestone for Punjab where GST collections of the state surged 66 percent.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 02, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

'Intent over money': Arvind Kejriwal credits policy shift for Punjab's record 66 percent GST growth
Arvind Kejriwal praised the Punjab government for good growth in post-settlement GST collection. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from X video posted by Kejriwal)
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Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was all praise for the Punjab government after the state achieved 66 percent growth in post-settlement Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection. The collections jumped from Rs 1,795 crore last year to Rs 2,987 crore in the current year, marking the highest growth recorded by any state. Taking to his X handle, Kejriwal also criticised the previous Congress-led government, questioning their intent.

''For decades, governments kept saying 'paise nahi hai' as an excuse for inaction. Today, Punjab proves the truth, it as never about money, it was about intent. With honest governance, there has been a record growth in revenue, and that money is not being used to serve the people of Punjab,'' he said.

Take a look

Kejriwal reshared a post shared by Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who wrote, ''Punjab has recorded a historic 66% growth in GST collections for April 2026 over April 2025 — the highest ever in its history. This surpasses all major states and the national average, marking the highest growth registered by any state. A testament to the honest and effective governance of @BhagwantMann Ji. Punjab is firmly back on track.''

AAP vs Congress in Punjab Assembly

Meanwhile, AAP and the Opposition party in Punjab engaged in a heated confrontation when the Congress leaders demanded that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must undergo an alcohol test, claiming that he appeared to have come 'drunk' during the Punjab Assembly session.

''What should we even do coming to the Assembly where the Chief Minister is in an inebriated state? We demand that everyone’s test be conducted,'' a Congress leader said during the session.

Responding to it, CM Mann said, ''They have no issues to raise. What test should be done?''

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