Intel sources warn of terror attacks in J&K by Pak-trained terrorists

As an IED attack was thwarted by security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, intelligence sources have warned that Pakistan-trained terrorists are planning multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, a group of around 20 members of the Taliban are being trained by Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) at a location near Jalalabad, Afghanistan to plan attacks in the Union Territory.

A number of infiltrations are also being planned by terrorist groups. Two groups of unidentified terrorists have been seen concentrated at Pakistan Post and Sardari and another 2 groups of Jaish-e-Mohammed and unidentified terrorists seen concentrated at Kel and Tejian, opposite Machhal Sector.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been concentrated at Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) village Nattar and Pakistan Army post Badmash Complex, sources said.

The input comes as a team of security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district foiled a Pulwama style-attack by intercepting a vehicle carrying improvised explosive device or IED to target security personnel on Thursday.

Jammu & Kashmir police have said that security agencies had inputs about the possible suicide attack by the terrorists and by intercepting it timely, a major tragedy has been averted.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said, “Security forces stopped the suicide attacker at two checkpoints and fired warning shots but the vehicle kept moving and jumped both points but he (attacker) left behind the vehicle late night yesterday at Ayegund area of Rajpora, Pulwama.”

Police say the attack was being planned on 17th of Ramadhan- the holy Islamic day of Jang-e-Badr, but due to an alert and continued operation, the plan was foiled.

Intel sources told WION, that a group of unidentified terrorists is also planning weapon snatching at Bijhbehara in Anantnag and are likely to carry out an attack on Jammu and Kashmir Police in Yaripora, Kulgam & Qazigund. From the chatter across the Line of Control (LoC), it has also emerged that attempts to carry out suicide attacks along the stretch near Pantha Chowk, Srinagar are also plnned.