Intel inputs on seven Pak terrorists entering Uttar Pradesh, planning attack ahead of Ayodhya verdict: Sources

Inputs on a Pakistani based terror group having at least seven members entering Uttar Pradesh via Nepal border have been received by the intelligence agencies, sources have revealed.

The terrorists are planning a big terror attack in Uttar Pradesh as intelligence sources have revealed that at least 7 terrorists have infiltrated inside Uttar Pradesh via the Nepal border.

As per sources, these terrorists may have been hiding in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Ayodhya districts.

Out of the seven terrorists, five have been identified as Mohammad Yakub, Abu Hamza, Mohammad Shahbaz, Nisar Ahmed, and Mohammad Kaumi Chowdhry.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case which has been reserved by the court is expected to be declared soon, therefore, intelligence agencies are taking these inputs very seriously.

Earlier on Monday, Intelligence agencies have spotted terrorist training activities in the border district of Narowal in Pakistan’s Punjab province, the same district where Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is situated.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in Gurdaspur district of Indian Punjab with the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara located in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab.

Sources in the intelligence agencies said terrorist training camps are situated at Muridke, Shakargarh, and Narowal in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where "a substantial number of men and women are reportedly camping and undergoing training".