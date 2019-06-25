Integrated RERA platform soon as single-window solution for homebuyers

The government is set to launch a programme that will bring the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of all the states under an integrated common platform. The integrated RERA website is aimed that giving homebuyers and potential homebuyers a single window to seek information on best practices and the rulings issued by the RERAs of all the states.

The government has said the website would be a single-page, single-click format to present information to homebuyers. Presently, the information is spread out across the RERA websites of different states. The common platform would also make it possible to obtain information on all the registered property agents, real estate developers, project owners, etc.

The integrated RERA platform is likely to be of particular use to individuals who may be looking to purchase property in a different state. The site would not only help with identifying suitable properties and projects to invest in, but also bring the rulings, suggestions or solutions that have been given by the RERAs of the different states, to see if a solution given in another state could be applicable in an individual case.

The four existing RERA zones will work together for the creation of the integrated platform, with support where required from the Centre, the government has said. The creation of the integrated platform had been recommended by a committee headed by Vijay Madan, the chief of RERA for Delhi and Chandigarh.

RERA has been set up in all states and Union Territories across the country except for West Bengal and three Northeastern states.