‘Insulted, kicked out by Aaftab’s family while trying to find solution’: Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala around six months ago, while the details of the shocking murder were uncovered by the police just last week. Now, Walkar’s father has opened up about his relationship with his daughter, and details about Aaftab.

Shraddha Walkar’s father Vikas revealed that he had tried to approach Aaftab’s family in order to “find a solution” for their interfaith relationship, but was disrespected and asked to leave the house, warning him not to come back again.

Speaking to the Marathi news channel, Vikas Walkar said he was not aware when his daughter shifted to Delhi, where she was killed in May this year. He demanded justice for Shraddha Walker (27) and stern punishment for Aaftab for the ghastly crime that caused huge outrage.

Vikas Walkar revealed, “I had visited Aaftab's residence (at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra) to find a solution to the issue (about their relationship) but I was insulted by Aaftab's cousin. His (Aaftab's) family members had warned me not to visit their residence again. After the death of my wife, the efforts to find a solution were stopped.”

Shraddha Walkar had shifted to Delhi with her partner Aaftab, where they had rented a flat in the Mehrauli area. Walkar was murdered inside the flat when she was strangled and cut up into 35 pieces by Aaftab after a heated argument.

Shraddha and her father were not on speaking terms and had not spoken to each other in several months. Vikas Walkar said, “I was not aware that Shraddha Walker had gone to Delhi. I got to know about her status after I filed a missing person complaint with the Manikpur police station (in Vasai).”

"I had tried to convince Shraddha Walker(to walk out of the relationship) but she wouldn't listen," he added. Walkar’s father is batting for the death penalty for accused Aaftab, saying that he should be hanged because of his gruesome crimes.

(With PTI inputs)

