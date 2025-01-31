PM Modi criticized Congress over Sonia Gandhi's "poor thing" remark on President Droupadi Murmu, calling it an insult to the tribal community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly criticized the Congress on Friday over Sonia Gandhi's reported remark referring to President Droupadi Murmu as a "poor thing." He called it an insult to the President, who hails from a tribal background, and accused the Congress of disrespecting marginalized communities.

Speaking in Parliament, PM Modi highlighted that President Murmu, whose mother tongue is Odia and not Hindi, delivered an inspiring speech to the joint sitting of Parliament. However, he alleged that the Congress, particularly its prominent leaders, mocked her address instead of acknowledging her efforts.

PM Modi’s Reaction

The Prime Minister took direct aim at the Congress leadership, stating, "Droupadi Murmu ji has come from a tribal family. Her mother tongue is not Hindi; it is Odia. She delivered a wonderful speech today, inspiring Parliament. But the Congress’s ‘royal family’ has started insulting her. A senior leader called her speech boring, while another went even further, referring to the President as a ‘poor thing.’"

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "Droupadi Murmu ji has come here from a tribal family. Her mother tongue is not Hindi, it is Odia. She inspired the Parliament today in a wonderful way, gave a speech. But the royal family of Congress has started insulting her. A member of… pic.twitter.com/yIB0c4PUhl January 31, 2025

PM Modi condemned the remarks, asserting that they were not just an attack on the President but also an insult to the entire tribal community of over 10 crore people in India. He also accused the Congress of consistently undermining the dignity of individuals and the nation.

"They like abusing people, defaming India on foreign soil, and supporting urban Naxals. The people of Delhi must remain cautious. Out of fear of losing, these two egoists have now joined hands," Modi remarked, in an apparent reference to Congress and its allies.

The remarks have sparked fresh political tension, with the BJP strongly defending President Murmu while accusing the Congress of elitism and insensitivity toward tribal communities.