Instead of 'Save Constitution-Save India' drama, Congress needs introspection: Mayawati

As the Congress celebrated its 135th foundation day with the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India', it came under attack from BSP supremo Mayawati who said it would be better it the grand old party worried about its own situation.

Mayawati's angry tweet was purportedly in response to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who slammed regional parties for not speaking strongly against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We are not going to be afraid, we will keep raising our voice, even if we are alone," Priyanka, while addressing party workers in Lucknow, said.

In a retort, Mayawati tweeted, "Congress today is celebrating its party's foundation day as 'Save India, Save the Constitution'. On this occasion, instead of concerning itself with others, if the Congress introspected on its situation, it would have been better as it has to do a lot of drama to get out of the situation."

"Why did the Congress not remember the 'Save India, Save the Constitution' when it was in power and it was ignoring the public interest in which Dalits, backwards and Muslims were not getting their constitutional rights due to which BJP today is in power," the BSP chief said.

Earlier, speaking to party workers, Priyanka said the country was in trouble and voices of dissent were emanating from different corners.

"But, the government wants to suppress it using fear. Whenever such situations arise, Congress rises to the challenge and accepts them. There is no place for violence and fear in our heart," she said.

"The BJP makes laws which are against the Constitution and then suppresses those who oppose it. People were killed in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, and those who could not be killed were put in jails. Their only fault was that they were raising voice against a wrongdoing," she added.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the new citizenship law and a proposed NRC with Uttar Pradesh being most affected where 19 people have been killed. The new law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.