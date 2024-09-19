'Instead of Ghee...': Andhra CM Naidu alleges animal fat was used in Tirupati laddu under...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Discover Stainless France, the Leading Supplier of Cobalt Chrome

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

India dismisses Khalistani terrorist Pannun's US lawsuit over assassination attempt, calls it…

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin joins Ravindra Jadeja in elite club, becomes second cricketer to....

More trouble for ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, Bengal medical body now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Discover Stainless France, the Leading Supplier of Cobalt Chrome

Discover Stainless France, the Leading Supplier of Cobalt Chrome

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

India dismisses Khalistani terrorist Pannun's US lawsuit over assassination attempt, calls it…

India dismisses Khalistani terrorist Pannun's US lawsuit over assassination attempt, calls it…

10 animals that love winter

10 animals that love winter

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

HomeIndia

India

'Instead of Ghee...': Andhra CM Naidu alleges animal fat was used in Tirupati laddu under...

The CM asserted that pure ghee was now being used and everything has been sanitised at the temple, leading to improved quality.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 07:08 PM IST

'Instead of Ghee...': Andhra CM Naidu alleges animal fat was used in Tirupati laddu under...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that substandard ingredients and animal fat were used in making the Tirupati laddu, a consecrated sweet, during the previous YSRCP government.

The Tirupati Laddu prasadam is given at the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, which is run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). "Even Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients...They used animal fat instead of ghee," claimed Naidu while addressing an NDA legislature party meeting here.

The CM asserted that pure ghee was now being used and everything has been sanitised at the temple, leading to improved quality.However, senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy termed Naidu's allegation as "malicious" and said that the TDP supremo would "stoop to any level for political gain".

Taking to X, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh targeted the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration over the issue. “The Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam,” he said in a post on X.

Targeting the erstwhile YSRCP government, Lokesh alleged that it could not respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees. YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subba Reddy, who served as the chairman of TTD for two terms, alleged that Naidu had severely damaged the sanctity of the holy Tirumala and the faith of crores of Hindus with his comments.

“His comments about the Tirumala prasadam are extremely malicious. No person would speak such words or make such accusations,” said Subba Reddy in a post on X.The former TTD chairman threw a challenge to the CM that he would take an oath over this issue along with his family before the deity to strengthen the faith of devotees and asked if Naidu would do the same.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector

Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector

'Usko dekh...': Rishabh Pant during war of words with Liton Das during Ind vs Ban test

'Usko dekh...': Rishabh Pant during war of words with Liton Das during Ind vs Ban test

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement