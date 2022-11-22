Instagram influencer Rohit ‘Rowdy’ Bhati dies in car crash in UP’s Greater Noida

Instagram influencer Rowdy Bhati (Photo - Instagram)

Social media influencer Rohit Bhati, who is famously known as Rowdy Bhati, died in a car crash in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. 25-year-old Bhati was killed when a speeding car crashed into a tree on November 20.

Bhati and his friends were reportedly returning from a party when they got into a car crash. The social media influencer died on the spot, while his friends have been critically injured and are currently being treated in a nearby hospital.

"They are said to be returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. Apparently, the speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree," Anil Kumar, in charge of the local Beta 2 police station, told PTI.

The police further said that Rowdy Bhati was the one behind the wheel and was driving the speeding car when the accident occurred. While Bhati died on the spot, his friends Manoj and Atish – both around 25 years old – are being treated in a hospital in Noida.

Bhati hailed from Bulandshahr but was living in Chi sector of Greater Noida. Belonging to the Gujar community, Bhati was popular on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he posted videos and had followers in thousands.

"One of the injured is being treated at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while the other has been referred to Delhi in view of the serious condition,” police officer Kumar said, as per PTI reports.

Rohit Bhati has an Instagram account with the username rowdy_vardaat_001, which has over 933,000 followers. Soon after the news of his death was revealed on social media, many of Bhati’s fans started posting reels and photos as a tribute to the influencer.

(With PTI inputs)

