Instagram, Facebook accounts of Indian Army’s Chinar Corps blocked; no reason given yet

The Facebook and Instagram handles of the Indian Army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps have been blocked by the service provider for nearly a week now, a source said on Tuesday.

The two handles were created by the strategically important 15 Corps to counter and negate propaganda unleashed from across the border and to apprise the people of the real situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Sources said the matter has been taken up with the service provider, but there has been no response so for although the two handles remained closed for nearly a week on Tuesday.

Though there has been no official reason given for the blocking of both the social media handles yet, sources suggest that this might be a case of mass reporting by other social media handles. Officials said that the social media handles are safe since they are verified.

The social media handles of the Chinar Corps have a significant amount of local followers. The Facebook page has 24,399 followers while the Instagram page has 43,410 followers.

"A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed", read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of 15 Corps.

Both Facebook and Instagram are owned by the same company. Under normal conditions, the page/account on Facebook and Instagram is blocked if the user does not follow the regulations of the company.

(With IANS inputs)