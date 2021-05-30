'Eating even when I was full was the culprit': IPS officer Vivek Raj Singh Kukrele's inspiring tale of losing 43 kgs

IPS officer Vivek Raj Singh Kukrele weighed 134 kgs when he had first joined the National Police Academy. In a long Facebook post, Kukrele revealed that he had checked his weight for the last time when he was in class 8 when he weighed 88 kg and "after 46 weeks of rigorous training at NPA", he finally passed with a weight of 104 kg.

Documenting his inspiring weight loss journey, Kukrele wrote that losing weight at NPA was "a big achievement."

Kukrele further shared how being "chubby" was normalised and considered "cute" when he was a child. The IPS later also shared that he suffered from hypertension due to weight gain and was required to take medication.

But Kukrele's road was not easy as he again gained weight during the early years of service. "I reached up to 138 Kg. Basically, I am a foodie and I used to eat a lot. 'Khana fekhna nahi chahiye' (food should not be thrown) has been always my motto, eating without application of mind and eating even when I was full was the culprit for weight gain," he wrote.

He further shared that after a while he managed to lose eight to nine kgs and maintained his weight at 130kg for almost nine years and it was during one of his official assignments that he started walking.

"Walking became a part of life and I started reducing weight. Gradual weight reduction made me start strength training and mindful eating which further boosted weight reduction," he wrote.

Besides walking, Kukrele also started following a "quantified diet" because of which he reduced 43 kg. Kukrele added, "Now my BP is normal and as an added advantage, my resting pulse rate is 40 BPM."