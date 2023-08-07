Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

The men allegedly used WhatsApp and Telegram to contact victims and were motivated by the popular web series "Money Heist."

According to officials, the Uttar Pradesh Cyber Crime police have detained two men for allegedly defrauding a Noida-based businessman of Rs 1 crore. The men allegedly used WhatsApp and Telegram to contact victims and were motivated by the popular web series "Money Heist."

Their detention followed the filing of a FIR at the Noida Cyber Crime police station by a businessman who alleged that unidentified person(s) had defrauded him of Rs. 1 crore by making unauthorised fund transfers from his bank account, according to the officials. Two men -- Ritesh Chaturvedi aka Amit Singh and Rishabh Jain aka Prince Thakur -- were taken into custody on Sunday in relation to the case, according to Inspector Reeta Yadav, the police station's in charge.

According to Yadav, both of them used a virtual private network, dark web, SIM cards purchased with fake identification, a method to get around the OTP sent to an activated mobile number, and an online theft of the complainant's company's email address that was connected to its banking account.

"Once the accused gained access to the bank account, they transferred Rs 1 crore into four additional bank accounts that were also opened using fictitious identification. Using an e-wallet on USDT, the money were then turned into cryptocurrencies, the policeman said. She claimed that after Chaturvedi and Jain were apprehended, they admitted to the crime and said they were motivated by the popular crime drama web series "Money Heist" in their confessions.

The criminals used the names of characters from the web series to sign up for over 15 groups on WhatsApp and Telegram. International mobile numbers and phoney SIM cards were issued with actors' names from the show. In the online world platforms, Chaturvedi used the name "Professor" and Jain used the name "Rio," continued Yadav.

According to her, a FIR was filed under the provisions of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and the technological tools used in the incident in May have been captured. The duo's possessions included a car, a laptop, 11 mobile phones, 25 sim cards, 23 debit cards, and other items. Triveni Singh, the UP Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police, declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for the team of officers who successfully solved the case, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI)