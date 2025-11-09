Inspired by Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam', man kills wife, files missing complaint, and then..., what happened next will SHOCK you!

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Pune that appeared like the plot of Bollywood thriller 'Drishyam', a man allegedly killed his wife last month, burned her body and then repeatedly visited the police station to fake desperation and mislead the police.

In a shocking incident from Maharashtra's Pune that appeared like the plot of Bollywood thriller 'Drishyam', a man allegedly killed his wife last month, burned her body and then repeatedly visited the police station to fake desperation and mislead the police. After the murder, he also sent text messages to another man, trying to make it seem like she was having an affair, NDTV reported.

However, upon being caught, the accused revealed that he had orchestrated the murder after watching the Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam at least four times. Accused, Sameer Jadhav, married Anjali Sameer Jadhav in 2017. Sameer is an automobile diploma holder and runs a garage and his wife, Anjali, was a private school teacher.

The couple lived in Pune's Shivane area and had two children - studying in third and fifth grades, NDTV reported.

What the accused told the police

On October 26, Jadhav took his wife to a warehouse on the pretext of showing it to her. Once inside, he strangled her, the NDTV report said, adding that he had already built an iron furnace at the site to bury her body and destroy any evidence. The accused then burned her body and threw the ashes into a nearby river. The incident took place while the children were visiting their native village for Diwali.

The police initially suspected that Jadhav killed his wife because he thought she had an affair with another man. However, as it turned out, he himself was engaged in an affair with another woman.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused and a further probe is underway into the matter.