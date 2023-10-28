Headlines

Inspirational Ideas for an Eco-Friendly Wedding

Weddings are supposed to be the most memorable days of your life, but they may also be the most wasteful because of the thrown-away paper products, extra food, and leftover flowers that end up in the trash

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Weddings are supposed to be the most memorable days of your life, but they may also be the most wasteful because of the thrown-away paper products, extra food, and leftover flowers that end up in the trash. If you're concerned about the environment, you may want to think about having a green wedding instead of a traditional one.

Green weddings, also known as eco-friendly or sustainable weddings, are ceremonies in which the happy couple makes an effort to lessen the event's impact on the environment. Many eco-friendly wedding decoration choices are available these days, along with more ecologically friendly menu selections, invites, and other options. Just remember to keep your budget in mind, since eco-friendly solutions may cost a bit more than you had expected. For instance, an eco-friendly wedding card price could be a little more than that of a typical paper invitation. Here are some suggestions for green weddings that you may use as inspiration if you're planning a more environmentally conscious event.

  • Send Eco-Friendly Invitations

These days, it's not hard to discover invitation sets made from eco-friendly materials like recycled paper or repurposed leather, cloth, or wood thanks to the growing number of green-minded wedding businesses. Shop for stationery from eco-friendly brands. For eco-friendly invitations, programs, and menus, use seed paper. When planted in soil, seed paper grows flowers.

  • Consider an Eco-Friendly Location

A sustainable ceremony and reception venue is the simplest way to have an eco-friendly wedding and reduce your carbon impact. Search for eco-certified hotels and event venues. Now more than ever, there are stunning options for events that are also environmentally conscious.

  • Get Married Surrounded by Nature

Outdoors is another option. Having your wedding in a natural setting is a beautiful way to connect with the surroundings and celebrate your union with your partner. Weddings held in national parks provide much-needed revenue for their preservation, and a portion of the fees charged at many beaches go toward maintenance and upkeep.

  • Explore Pre-Decorated Areas

Why waste money renting decorations if you already have them at your venue? Try to find ceremony and reception places with elements that match your wedding style. Besides helping you save money, this will also help the planet conserve resources. There are a variety of beautiful settings that don't need any artificial flowers or greenery, such as wineries, botanical gardens, and greenhouses.

  • Take Care with Floral Displays

Flowers look attractive, and botanical centrepieces are particularly popular. Freshly cut plants, however, are not the most environmentally friendly. Luckily, there are great eco-wedding options that don't exclude flowers. Think of giving away potted plants, herbs, or trees that guests can take home and enjoy in their gardens or on their patios after the celebration is over. You should choose seasonal blossoms that are cultivated locally if you decide to use cut flowers.

  • Donate the Decorations

You shouldn't throw away the unused decorations. Eco-friendly weddings provide a lot of options for reusing, recycling, and donating leftover items. A major one is flowers. You can get your bouquets picked up by charities that will then deliver them to places like nursing homes, retirement communities, and emergency shelters. Avoid waste by giving any surplus to the workers, relatives, or visitors at your venue.

  • Pick Eco-Friendly Dishes

The question of food is often difficult in green weddings. Speak with caterers that prioritise seasonal, sustainable, and locally sourced food. Inquire about their product sourcing methods and the farmers they collaborate with. The lesser the carbon impact from long-distance shipment, the better.

  • Minimise Food Wastage

Buffet meals, like any other big event, always result in plenty of leftovers. And what becomes of all that leftover food? After the service, it is thrown out. If you want to save money, serve plated meals instead of a buffet, and ask your caterer about how to store the extra food. Donating excess food to a charity or homeless shelter is a great idea if you are able to do so lawfully; however, you will need to plan ahead to ensure that everything is neatly packaged and ready to go.

  • Eco-Friendly Gift Bags

Although welcome bags are a sign of friendliness, they often include individually wrapped food packs and single-use plastic water bottles. A more environmentally friendly option would be to provide guests with reusable bottles that they can refill at an on-site water station, glass water bottles, or even boxes of water. To cut down on waste, pack homemade granola, candies, and nuts in glass jars for snacks. Pack everything inside a fabric tote for visitors to take home instead of a paper bag.

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DMCL, and DMCL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

