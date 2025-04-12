The Gulfstream G550 is known for its luxury and features like a plush cabin that can accommodate up to 19 passengers, with 9 divan seats and 6 beds. Built-in 2013, the business jet is known for its distinctive oval windows, spacious interiors and an exceptionally ultra-long range.

Believe it or not! Tahawwur Rana, the 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter was brought to New Delhi on a chartered plane. The Pakistan-born Canadian national, who has been accused of being a terrorist, was brought to New Delhi aboard a chartered business jet because of security concerns. A super mid-size, ultra-long-range business jet, known for its luxurious interiors and high-end amenities was used to bring the terror-accused to India, where he will face investigation and trial.

Gulfstream G550 jet

The Gulfstream G550 jet made a stopover in the Romanian capital of Bucharest for nearly 11 hours for fueling. The Gulfstream departed early in the morning on Thursday and landed in New Delhi under tight security. Immediately after his arrival, he was formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Confirming his extradition and the use of a business jet, the NIA said in a statement, "Rana was escorted to New Delhi by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US." It said further, "The NIA investigation team at the airport arrested Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin living primarily in Chicago (US), soon after he emerged from the airplane, after completing all the necessary legal formalities."

Gulfstream G550: Known for luxury

The Gulfstream G550 is known for its luxury and features like a plush cabin that can accommodate up to 19 passengers, with 9 divan seats and 6 beds. Built-in 2013, the business jet is known for its distinctive oval windows, spacious interiors and an exceptionally ultra-long range.

26/11 Mumbai attack

Tahawwur Rana has been accused of plotting the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack in 2008. Ten members of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, carried out 12 shooting and bombing attacks over four days across Mumbai. The mayhem began on Wednesday, November 26, and lasted until Saturday, November 29, 2008. A total of 175 people died, including nine of the attackers, and more than 300 people were injured.