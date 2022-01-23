INSACOG declares community transmission of Omicron, says THIS about rising cases

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), in its latest report, said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is now in community transmission stage in India, having become “dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially.”

The top scientific body noted that the “threat level remains unchanged”, asserting that while most cases of Omicron have been mild or asymptomatic so far, “hospitalizations and ICU cases have been increasing in the current wave.”

It further said, “BA.2 lineage is a substantial fraction in India and S-gene dropout-based screening is thus likely to give high false negatives. Tests suitable for PCR based screening applicable to all Omicron lineages have been approved for use.”

“The recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage is being monitored. There is no evidence of rapid spread and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern. So far, no case detected in India,” INSACOG added.

The body reports genomic surveillance of SARS CoV-2 across India through sample sequencing from “Sentinel sites and also detailed State wise district analysis for some states under State MoUs (Maharashtra, Kerala and some others).”