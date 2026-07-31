'Insaaf High Court Se Milega': Tahir Hussain to challenge life sentence in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case

Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain said he will seek justice from Delhi High Court after Karkardooma court sentenced him and 4 others to life for IB staffer Ankit Sharma's 2020 murder. Court rejected Delhi Police's death penalty plea, saying it wasn't "rarest of rare"

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain on Friday said he would seek justice from the Delhi High Court after a trial court sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

While being escorted out of the Karkardooma court, Hussain told reporters, "Insaaf High Court se milega (Justice will come from the High Court)." He added, "The High Court will give justice; it is not too late."

Court declines death penalty

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh handed down life imprisonment to Hussain and four other convicts in the case. The judge rejected the Delhi Police's plea for the death penalty.

The Delhi Police had argued for the death penalty, describing the killing of Ankit Sharma as “exceptionally brutal” and “cold-blooded.”

Pronouncing the sentence, the court observed that although the offence was brutal and involved a murderous mob that killed the victim, the case did not meet the threshold for the “rarest of the rare” category warranting capital punishment.

The judge orally noted that the prosecution failed to establish that the convicts were beyond the possibility of reform or that their continued imprisonment would pose a lasting threat to society.

IB Officer's murder

Hussain, a former AAP councillor, was among five people convicted in the murder of Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020. The sentencing order was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh at the Karkardooma Courts.

2020 Delhi Riots: What happened?

The 2020 Delhi riots were among the deadliest episodes of communal violence in the national capital in decades. The clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi between February 23 and 26, 2020, amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Violence broke out after clashes between supporters and opponents of the CAA allegedly escalated into communal unrest. Mobs engaged in stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, with homes, shops, vehicles and places of worship set ablaze across several neighbourhoods, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura and Karawal Nagar.

At least 53 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured. Most of those who died were civilians, while a Delhi Police head constable was also among the victims. One of the high-profile cases arising from the riots was the murder of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau staffer. His body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26, 2020, with multiple stab injuries.

Several activists, politicians and alleged conspirators were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, while some were also charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)