INS Vikrant: India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier to be commissioned today

INS Vikrant (Photo: PTI)

India will get its first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on Friday in Kochi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history.

PM Modi will commission the carrier, housing state-of-the-art automation features and built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore, at the Cochin Shipyard. During the event, PM Modi will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past.

It will be a momentous day for the country, tweeted the Indian Navy Thursday morning. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.

The commissioning of Vikrant is being seen as a significant step towards India's self-reliance in the defence sector. With the construction of 'Vikrant', India has joined a select group of nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, China and France, having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

About INS Vikrant