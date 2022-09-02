INS Vikrant has filled India with new confidence: PM at commissioning ceremony

INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant, India's first-ever indigenously built aircraft carrier, has instilled a new confidence in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the commissioning event of the ship in Kerala's Kochi. He said it is a matter of pride that India has joined the select club of countries with the capability to build aircraft carriers.

"Today, India has joined those countries of the world, which build such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with new confidence, and instilled a new confidence in the country," he said.

PM Modi said at the coast of Kerala, every Indian is witnessing the sunrise for a new future.

"Vikrant is huge, Virat, vihangam. Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testimony to the hard work, talent, impact, and commitment of 21st century India," he added.

"If the goals are distant, the journeys are bright, the seas and the challenges are endless – then The answer to India is Vikrant. Vikrant is the incomparable nectar of the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. Vikrant is a unique reflection of self-reliant India," he added.

PM Modi said every Indian is becoming a witness to the sunrise of a new future.

"This ceremony on INS Vikrant is a call for the strengthening the morale of Indias on a global horizon," he added.

PM Modi said INS Vikrant is the symbol of indigenous capabilities, resources and skills.

Vikrant, which displaces 43000 tonnes of water, is 262 m long and 62 m wide. It has a top speed of 28 knots with an endurance of 7500 nautical miles. It has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialized cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.

The ship also has a full-fledged medical complex with the latest equipment including a physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories, and isolation ward.

It would be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 and MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).