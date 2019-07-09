INS Tarkash reaches Morocco for overseas development programme

To establish India's credentials as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific region, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash reached Tangier in Morocco on Monday for a three-day visit. It is part of an ongoing overseas deployment by the Indian Navy to the Mediterranean Sea, Africa and Europe.

It will now strengthen the friendship between India and Morocco. The ship would also take part in numerous professional, social and sporting interactions planned with the Royal Moroccan Navy.

The move is also taken as India's continuous process to strengthen its military diplomacy. INS Tarkash, commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, is a state-of-the-art stealth frigate, equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors capable of addressing threats in all three dimensions. The ship is a part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is under the operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

Also last month, Indian Navy had launched Operation Sankalp to ensure safety of Indian maritime trade and merchant vessels operating in Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf. There the Indian Navy will re-assure Indian flagged vessels transiting through the area following the recent maritime incidents the region.

This development comes in the aftermath of the attack on oil tankers raising tensions between US and Iran.

Both the attacks took place at Strait of Hormuz, which is a major conduit for global oil supplies.

Indian Navy ships Chennai and Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to undertake maritime security operations. "In addition, aerial surveillance by aircraft is also being undertaken in the area," Indian Navy stated.

Indian Navy has stated that they remain committed to ensuring safety of Indian maritime trade and merchant vessels operating in the region and contributing towards maintaining a stable and peaceful Indian Ocean Region.

In June end, the Indian Navy completed bilateral exercises with Egypt. In April, Indian warships also offered humanitarian assistance to Mozambique, which was ravaged by Cyclone Idai, according to people familiar with the developments.

Three Indian naval ships were among the first responders, arriving in the central Mozambican port city of Beira and taking part in relief operations. A fourth Indian Navy ship, INS Magar, which reached Beira on 13 April, delivered 250 tonnes of rice and 500kg of epidemic medicines.